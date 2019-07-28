NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police said a man who was reported missing on Saturday has "the mental capacity of a nine to 10-year-old."
Delvon Holley, 25, was last seen Barium Rock Avenue and Cumbria Iron Street, near El Capitan Way and Iron Mountain Road, on July 26 in the northwest valley, police said.
Holley left his residence without taking his medication, which he needs.
According to North Las Vegas police, he was last seen wearing a grey shirt, tan khaki shorts and white shoes. Holley is around 5'10, has black hair, brown eyes and a scraggly beard.
Anyone with any information in regards to Holley's whereabouts were urged to call 311 or NLVPD at 702-633-9111.
