LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The National Institute of Health is awarding $11.3 million for neuroscience research in Nevada.
NIH and the National Institute of General Medical Sciences announced the grant on Thursday. The money will go to the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health and UNLV for neuroscience research infrastructure: The Center for Neurodegeneration and Translational Neuroscience (CNTN).
“The continuation of the CNTN for another five years creates a tremendous opportunity to expand on the biomedical capabilities in southern Nevada. Our approach is truly translational in establishing research teams from UNLV and the Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health across many disciplines to collaborate on projects,” said Dr. Jefferson Kinney with UNLV. “As we have seen from the success in phase 1, this interdisciplinary approach advances our understanding and ability to treat these devastating diseases, while also paving the way for future discoveries by us and others.”
The CNTN will facilitate basic and clinical neuroscience research, according to a news release. The funding will help phase 2 of the CNTN project; during phase 1, researchers from UNLV and Lou Ruvo Center created a research infrastructure for understanding neurodegenerative diseases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.