LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Transportation announced nightly lane restrictions on Interstate-15 between Cactus Avenue and St. Rose Parkway starting on Aug. 19.
The lane restrictions are for paving and miscellaneous work as part of the new $34 million I-15/Starr Avenue interchange, NDOT said. The lane restrictions are scheduled to end on Aug. 29.
According to NDOT, the project includes construction for a new interchange, plus extending Starr Avenue eastbound to Las Vegas Boulevard and west towards Dean Martin Drive. Other upgrades include adding sidewalks, bike lanes and traffic signals.
The overall project on the Starr Avenue interchange is scheduled to finish on Sept. 18, NDOT said.
Motorists were advised to use caution while traveling through the work zone, heed construction signage and use alternate routes or detours when possible.
