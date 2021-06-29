LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Hundreds of food and beverage professionals are in Las Vegas for the Nightclub and Bar Show, with many looking for new employees.
The expo will feature over 30 exhibitors showcasing an array of products, including bar supplies, décor, and food.
The pandemic hit this industry especially hard and now many bars and restaurants are looking to get people hired as things pick back up.
Job seekers can attend the Employment Zone and Business Bar during the expo. It takes place 1:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m. at the Las Vegas Convention Center.
