LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association (NIAA) announced that the Canyon Springs football teams' appeal of being removed from the Class 4A playoffs was denied by a hearing officer.
NIAA made the announcement on Nov. 22. A hearing was held on Thursday to review the forfeiture ruling against Canyon Springs's varsity football team, but a decision had been delayed until Friday.
Arbor View High School lost in the 4A Mountain Region playoffs to Canyon Springs by six points, but several days after the game, the team's quarterback was deemed ineligible.
The Clark County School District said earlier this week that the quarterback for Canyon Springs wasn't eligible to play, even though he played all season.
"Canyon Springs has presented their case in terms of the appeal before the hearings officer, they presented a spirited defense...We looked at both sides of the issue" said NIAA Executive Director Bart Thompson on Thursday.
According to a release from NIAA, Desert Pines will host Arbor View in a Mountain Region semi-final game at 7 p.m. on Friday.
