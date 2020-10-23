LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association announced Friday that they have moved into a phase three model for returning to play.
The NIAA, which governs high school athletics in northern and southern Nevada, eased restrictions for high school teams to conduct practices.
While officials approved practices, games will not start any earlier that Jan. 2, 2021.
Football, basketball and wrestling are still requiring more guidelines to resume play.
NIAA officials issued the following response regarding their phase three plan.
“The NIAA office staff has, over the course of the past couple of months, presented multiple fall season sport-by-sport, return-to-play scenarios to our various leadership groups. Recently, of course, Directive 034 stated that football (along with the winter season sports of basketball and wrestling) cannot yet be contested. Accordingly, the state’s superintendents and the NIAA’s member schools continue to believe that starting up January 2nd with winter sports is the best path forward. The NIAA office staff does not foresee the starting up of any fall season sports prior to the beginning of the currently amended calendar."
More information regarding the re-opening of high school athletics and activities will be released at a later date. The NIAA will work on a various contingencies to ensure the safety of student-athletes, coaches, officials and school staff.
While other counties in Nevada are allowing team activities such as practices, Clark County is still heavily restricted.
The Nov. 12 Clark County School District hybrid vote will go a long way in deciding the future of high school sports in southern Nevada.
