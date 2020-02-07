LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A driver was arrested Thursday night after driving the wrong way on US 95 in Las Vegas.
Nevada Highway Patrol said the truck driver was driving northbound in the southbound lanes of US 95 and Casino Center. The truck was stopped on US 95 near Jones.
NHP said the driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI.
"This easily could have been catastrophic," NHP said in a tweet.
