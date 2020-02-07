Wrong-way driver on US 95 near Jones. (NHP)

Wrong-way driver on US 95 near Jones. (NHP)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A driver was arrested Thursday night after driving the wrong way on US 95 in Las Vegas.

Nevada Highway Patrol said the truck driver was driving northbound in the southbound lanes of US 95 and Casino Center. The truck was stopped on US 95 near Jones.

NHP said the driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

"This easily could have been catastrophic," NHP said in a tweet.

Copyright 2019 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.