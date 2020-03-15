LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol was investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on Saturday night.
Trooper Travis Smaka said they were called about a woman in the roadway about 11:15 p.m. on March 14 near I-15 and Lamb Boulevard.
Calls following that reported the person was involved in a crash. NHP said it was not yet known why the woman was in the roadway. The woman was hit by a Mazda SUV, then a GMC SUV, Smaka said. She was pronounced dead on scene.
Both drivers stayed on scene and they were not suspected of being impaired.
All southbound I-15 lanes were closed and traffic was being diverted off at Lamb, Smaka said. The roadway was expected to remain closed for several hours due to the investigation.
The woman's identify will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office after next of kin has been notified.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.