LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One person died after a crash on US 95 northbound near Decatur Tuesday morning, according to Nevada Highway Patrol.
NHP Trooper Travis Smaka said the crash happened around 4:10 a.m. Nov. 10. Smaka said two women in a black Jaguar sedan were traveling northbound on US 95 approaching Decatur and lost control for reasons unknown. The Jaguar hit a concrete wall and flipped.
Smaka said with the help of a Good Samaritan, the women were able to get out of the car. The two women went back to the car to retrieve some personal belongings when a white Ford F-150 truck hit the car. Smaka said the two women were outside of the Jaguar when it was hit by the truck.
The passenger of the Jaguar was pronounced dead on scene, Smaka said. The drivers of the Jaguar and Ford were taken to University Medical Center. NHP said the driver of the Jaguar had critical injuries but was stable; the female driver of the Ford suffered minor injuries.
Alcohol was not a suspected factor in the crash, Smaka said. The investigation is ongoing.
NHP said traffic was being diverted off of US 95 northbound. NHP said road closures would be in place for the next few hours and advised avoiding the area.
The Clark County Coroner's Office will release the identity of the passenger once next of kin is notified.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
