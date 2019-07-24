LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol said a trooper was injured after investigating a crash on U.S. 95 in Henderson Wednesday morning.
The Department of Public Safety's traffic page reported the crash just after 9 a.m. on U.S. 95 near West Horizon Drive.
While the trooper was investigating the crash, a vehicle ran another vehicle off the road, causing it to strike the rear of the trooper's vehicle, NHP said. The trooper was inside the patrol car at the time of the accident.
#breaking Trooper involved crash. US95NB/Horizon, while a Trooper was investigating a crash, a vehicle ran another vehicle off the road causing it to strike the rear of a occupied NHP patrol car. Trooper was tx to hospital with minor injuries. #moveover #drivesafenv #nhp pic.twitter.com/2r4qjtZfqV— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) July 24, 2019
NHP said the trooper was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Check back for updates.
