LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A driver was taken into custody after a three-vehicle crash on US 95 near Flamingo Tuesday morning.
Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Travis Smaka said the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. April 7 on US 95 southbound near Flamingo.
Smaka said a Ford was reported as driving recklessly on the freeway. Smaka said the Ford hit two other cars, "side-swiping" them before overturning.
Impairment was suspected and the driver of the Ford was taken into custody, Smaka said. No one was injured and no one was transported to the hospital.
The crash caused all but one lane to close while NHP investigated. NHP estimated it would take about 30 minutes to clear up.
