LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Highway Patrol Southern Command said that they could be deployed to the Caldor Fire if conditions worsen.
NHP Trooper Travis Smaka said that six state troopers from Southern Nevada are on standby right now in case the Caldor Fire conditions get worse. The Caldor Fire continues to threaten the South Lake Tahoe area.
If conditions do deteriorate-- the team of six says its ready to be deployed to help the NHP Northern Command, Smaka said.
A group of Southern Nevada Firefighters also helped with the Caldor Fire. Pahrump Valley Fire Chief Scott Lewis said their crew of four was headed home after part of the fire was contained.
