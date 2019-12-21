LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol responded to two deadly wrong-way crashes within hours of each other on Saturday night and early Sunday morning.
The first crash was reported by NHP about 10:49 p.m. on Dec. 21. A wrong-way passenger car crashed with a tractor-trailer on northbound I-15 near mile marker 18.
Details of the crash or fatality were not immediately released by NHP.
Northbound traffic was diverted onto Las Vegas Boulevard at Jean.
The second wrong-way fatal crash happened just before 2 a.m. on Dec. 22 on Interstate-215 near Charleston Boulevard, NHP said. The crash involved two passenger vehicles, and each vehicle had two occupants.
All four people involved in the crash were taken to University Medical Center Trauma. A 41-year-old woman who was not in the wrong-way vehicle died from her injuries, NHP said.
Both occupants in the vehicle that was headed the wrong-way were not wearing their seat belts. According to NHP, impairment was considered a factor in the crash.
No additional details were immediately available.
The identities of the victims will be released by the Clark County coroner once their families have been notified.
(1) comment
This is the (3) time this month!
