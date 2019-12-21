LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol responded to a deadly wrong-way crash on Saturday night.
The department tweeted about 10:49 p.m. on Dec. 21 that a wrong-way passenger car crashed with a tractor-trailor on northbound I-15 near mile marker 18.
Details of the crash or fatality were not immediately released.
Northbound traffic was being diverted onto Las Vegas Boulevard at Jean.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
