LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol said by Wednesday afternoon their troopers had responded to more than 100 crashes in Southern Nevada.
According to Trooper Jason Buratczuk, they responded to 78 property damage crashes, 28 injury crashes and five hit-and-run crashes on Nov. 20.
No one was critically injured in any of the crashes. Buratczuk said this was more than twice the normal calls on a day with no rain.
He warned that as rain increases again through the night into Thursday morning, more crashes were expected.
Las Vegas Fire & Rescue said they responded to 239 calls for service between 10 p.m. Tuesday and 4 p.m. on Wednesday. They also responded to 30 fire calls and 13 other calls.
In the same period last week, the department responded to 182 calls and six fired.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police spokesman Officer Larry Hadfield said officers responded to 225 crashes between midnight and 4:15 p.m.. No fatal crashes had occurred in the time period.
Flooded streets near @stratvegas and all around the Las Vegas Valley this morning. pic.twitter.com/xN3IXTllYe— Gai (@GaiChicken) November 20, 2019
FIRST SNOW AT MT. CHARLESTON
Snow was on the ground for the first time this season on Wednesday. Snow started falling overnight and had been coming down all day.
Visitors flocked to Kyle Canyon to play and enjoy the winter display -- and even to build a snowman or two.
As of noon, there’s a little over 2 inches of snow at the lodge in Kyle Canyon pic.twitter.com/AEfMKmjf28— Abby (@abbytheodros) November 20, 2019
Mt. Charleston Lodge general manager Thomas Schneekloth measured the snow fall total around noon: "We're expected another six to eight inches out of this one."
He assured the hot chocolate machines were up and running.
Buratczuk said his troopers would be cracking down on illegal parking, a major source of traffic congestion on the mountain.
He advised visitors get to the mountain early. Staff at the Spring Mountains National Recreation Area closed off parking at Mary Jane Falls, Trail Canyon and Cathedral Rock for winter.
A.M. AIRPORT TRAFFIC
Multiple crashes tied up traffic near McCarran International Airport on Wednesday morning. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police reported at least five collisions near I-215 and the Airport Connector by 7 a.m.
One vehicle slid and hit a wall near near an exit in the northbound tunnel, according to McCarran spokesperson Chris Jones.
Another crash happened south of the southbound tunnel. Additional details were unavailable as of 7:20 a.m.
