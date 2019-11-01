LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – The Nevada Highway Patrol has received its first-ever explosives detection K9 officer.
K9 officer Lobo is a 3-year-old German Shepherd and graduated training with his handler, Trooper Taylor Pendley, from Silver State K9 on Friday.
Silver State K9 donated the dog. Lobo’s training consisted of location and identification of commercial and improvised explosives, as well as improvised explosive devices. The dog is also trained to find the scent of an explosive in varying situations and areas.
K9 officers like Lobo that go through Silver State K9 are trained for four to six months. Their handlers train with their dogs for more than 200 hours.
“The dog is always learning the game of association,” director of training at Silver State K9 Cameron Ford said. “So when it comes to the bomb dog, we’re taking the odor and associating it to its reward.”
Lobo’s skills will also be available to use for other law enforcement agencies as he is needed.
“When the situation arises where there might be explosives somewhere and there’s a risk to public safety and they call upon our handler and his dog, they’ll be able to respond,” NHP Trooper Jason Buratczuk said.
