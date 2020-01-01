LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol reported hundreds of wrong-way drivers in 2019 and said it only took an hour to get the first wrong-way driver of 2020.
NHP Trooper Jason Buratczuk said Southern Command troopers responded to 434 wrong-way driver calls in 2019. That's slightly less than the 443 wrong-way drivers in 2018.
Buratczuk said the first wrong-way driver of 2020 was called in at 1:17 a.m. on I-11 near mile marker 9. Troopers and Boulder City police responded but couldn't locate the driver, according to Buratczuk.
NHP saw multiple deadly wrong-way crashes at the end of 2019. On Dec. 3, 2019, a wrong-way crash on I-15 northbound near Charleston killed one person, shutting down the highway for multiple hours and required major repairs to the asphalt.
On Nov. 14, 2019, another person died in a suspected DUI wrong-way crash on I-15 near Lake Mead. The wrong-way driver caused three separate crashes, according to NHP.
Nevada Department of Transportation is currently testing new signs, including flashing lights and sensors, to alert drivers quickly that they are on the wrong side of the road.
Tire shredders on all Interstate off ramps is what is needed. If joe blow apartments can have them why not the public highways? If some extreme need arises making them so they can be disengaged by law enforcement temporarily. Most of the deaths and incidents cited about could have been avoided with these barriers. the millions of dollars in wasted time people spent sitting after these accidents could have been avoided.
