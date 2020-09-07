LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Delays are being seen on the roads as travelers leave the Las Vegas Valley after the Labor Day weekend.

Nevada Highway Patrol reported a 12-mile backup on I-15 southbound around 10:45 a.m. Monday from Primm to Jean. NHP warned that the traffic will continue to build as the day goes on.

By 1:30 p.m., the traffic built up to a 22-mile backup, NHP reported. NHP anticipated that traffic could be stop-and-go until 9 p.m.

The traffic created about a 7-mile backup by 9 a.m. Monday. Historically, I-15 southbound sees major delays following holiday weekends as travelers leave the Las Vegas Valley.

By 5:30 p.m., the back-up was reported to be 14 miles long. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

(1) comment

TrumpBeliever
TrumpBeliever

As the rats scatter back to Kommiefornia.

Report Add Reply

