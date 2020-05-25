LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Despite less travelers on the road for the Memorial Day weekend, Nevada Highway Patrol reported multiple speeders on highways between California and Nevada.
NHP Southern Command tweeted photos of six different speeders from late Sunday night into Monday morning, all caught with speeds from 107 mph to 113 mph. One of the drivers had an unrestrained 1-year-old as a passenger, NHP said.
NHP said they were patrolling the Primm/Jean area when catching the speeders all within a one-hour period.
NHP said a big reason they saw more speeders was because of more open roads due to less people hitting the road during the COVID-19 pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.