LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol said it would be working with law enforcement across the state to reduce the number of impaired drivers on the road.
From Aug. 25 to Sept. 10, NHP said there would be extra patrols to help enforcement efforts.
"The Nevada Highway Patrol is committed to making the roads safe for everyone," NHP trooper Jason Buratczuk said. "The Labor Day Holiday is rapidly approaching which means increased traffic, increased visitors to the valley and an increase in people making poor decisions by getting behind the wheel of a vehicle while impaired."
The Nevada Department of Public Safety reported in July that, statewide, fatalities on the roads were down so far in 2019. The number of fatalities on roads in Clark County where any substance was involved went down by a little more than 20 percent compared to last year's numbers.
NHP said impaired drivers have been "the most common cause of motor vehicle crashes resulting in injuries and deaths in Nevada. There is someone injured in a car crash every two minutes, and someone killed every 53 minutes in the United States involving an impaired driver."
To help keep impaired drivers off the roads in the state and Las Vegas, NHP released a few tip as to how valley residents can do their part:
- Designate a sober driver before drinking
- Use a taxi or rideshare service like Uber or Lyft
- Call a sober friend or family member or use public transportation
- Call 911 if a suspected drunk driver is on the road
- Take the keys or help make arrangements for someone who is about to drive while impaired
- Call law enforcement
"No excuses, if you drink don’t get behind the wheel, you will face the consequences," Buratczuk said.
