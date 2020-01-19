LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol warned residents of traveling to Mount Charleston over the long holiday weekend on Friday.
NHP Trooper Jason Buratczuk said travelers should head out early and drive cautiously ahead of the Martin L. King holiday weekend.
"Traditionally, this weekend is one of the busiest times of the year on the mountain and parking is limited," Buratczuk said in a statement. "If you are planning to travel to the mountain this weekend leave your house early to secure a legal parking spot...If you’re leaving your house to go to Mt. Charleston after 12 p.m., there is probably no parking left, get to the mountain early."
Buratczuk also offered these things to know before you go to the mountain:
• Make sure you have a full tank of gas before heading to the mountain, as there aren't vehicle services.
• Have cold weather gear and blankets in your vehicle.
• Pack snacks and water and make sure you have a fully-charged cell phone.
• NHP may require vehicles to have all-wheel drive or snow chains depending on the conditions.
• Visitors should use safe snow play areas, as sledding in non-approved locations could result in an injury.
Buratczuk also said that cars parked illegally on the mountain could result in a citation and your vehicle being towed at your expense.
