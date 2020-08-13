LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol investigated a fatal crash near the Spaghetti Bowl interchange in Las Vegas Thursday afternoon.
According to the NHP traffic site, the crash happened around 11:15 a.m. Aug. 13 on I-15 northbound and the US-95 on-ramp.
#Breaking Fatal crash on I-15 northbound and US95 northbound ramp. Multiple lanes closures in place. Expect major delays and avoid the area. PIO on scene. Media staging on right shoulder south of the scene. pic.twitter.com/pbE9unuv9f— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) August 13, 2020
NHP said multiple lane closures were in place while police investigated. Avoid the area.
CRITICAL MVA: TOC: 11:15AM. NB I-15 ramp to NB US95/MLK ramp vehicle accident with fire, ramp is CLOSED, car & pickup truck on fire on arrival. Under investigation by @NHPSouthernComm their PIO is on scene. #PIO1NEWS. pic.twitter.com/yL3HdAyzz9— Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) August 13, 2020
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
