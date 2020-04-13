4/13/20 nhp fatal

Fatal crash on April 13, 2020. 

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol was on scene of a fatal crash in the northeastern part of the valley on Monday night.

According to a tweet from the agency about 8:50 p.m. on April 13, the crash happened on I-15 near Speedway Boulevard. In a single-vehicle rollover, one person was confirmed to be dead, NHP said. 

On scene, NHP troopers said the driver was traveling southbound and crossed over into the northbound lanes.

Northbound traffic was being diverted off Speedway. Avoid the area.

