LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man driving on the correct side of the road died after a wrong-way crash near McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas Friday morning.
Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Travis Smaka said the crash happened on the northbound airport connector and I-215 around 2:11 a.m. Jan. 17.
Smaka said a woman driving a burgundy Chevrolet Cruze was driving the wrong way and crashed into a white Audi driving on the correct side of the road.
The driver of the Cruze was later identified as Ciera Brawer, 20, according to an NHP news release. She was arrested and charged with driving under the influence with death resulting. She is receiving treatment at UMC Trauma for nonlife-threatening injuries.
The driver of the Audi, 45-year-old Christopher Garcia of Las Vegas, was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said.
Smaka said it wasn't clear where Brawer started driving the wrong way.
#Breaking Fatal wrong way crash northbound Airport Connector and I-215. Northbound lanes closed. PIO on scene. Expect major delays and avoid the area. #DriveSafeNV #Buckleup #NHPSoComm pic.twitter.com/07kPFrj4Og— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) January 17, 2020
The northbound connector was be closed for several hours while police investigated. NHP reopened northbound lanes just before 7 a.m.
#UPDATE Fatal crash northbound Airport Connector and I-215. All travel lanes open. #DriveSafeNV #BuckleUp #NHPSoComm— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) January 17, 2020
The crash marks NHP Southern Command's second fatal crash of 2020, and the first wrong-way fatal crash.
(4) comments
Is it just me or has there been a massive spike in wrong way drivers since recreational marijuana was legalized?
An illegal that doesn't know how to drive. Drunk or drugged up
"Drunk or drugged" gee wonder what makes you think that.... maybe the fact they said impairment is a factor!?
And calling someone "illegal" is down right ignorant you xenophobe!
Nothing good happens after midnight 🕛 always bad news !
