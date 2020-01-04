LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol said one person died in a single rollover crash northwest of Las Vegas on Saturday morning.
NHP reported the crash on U.S. 95 at mile marker 94, near Kyle Canyon Road, about 11:45 a.m. on Jan 4.
According to an email statement, the driver of a 2005 silver Ford F-250 truck was approaching slowed traffic from the left lane. When trying to avoid the car, the driver lost control and overturned off the road.
Trooper Travis Smaka said the driver was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the truck. They were the only person inside the vehicle.
Investigators believed impairment may have contributed.
#breaking Fatal Crash US95 and Snow Mountain. Single Vehicle rollover, 1 ejected, 1 confirmed deceased. Left lane is blocked, expect delays in the area. PIO is enroute. #drivesafenv #buckleup #drivesober #nhpsocomm— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) January 4, 2020
This was the second fatality investigated by Nevada Highway Patrol of 2020. The first happened earlier on Saturday in Lovelock.
Is this the first place looser of the year traffic death ?
