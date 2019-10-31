LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol has asked the public for help in locating a suspect who stole allegedly two vehicles, one of which was later found at the Rio Hotel and Casino on Wednesday.
According to NHP, troopers received a call about the stolen Dodge Challenger on Oct. 30 around 11:30 a.m. The car had last been seen in the area of Interstate-15 and Sahara Avenue.
A short time later, the Challenger was found by a trooper in the Rio parking garage, NHP said. Before the trooper could exit his vehicle, the driver of the Challenger rammed into the patrol car.
The Challenger driver was able to reverse and leave the parking structure. NHP said the trooper was uninjured and the vehicle was later found abandoned at the Boulevard Mall.
According to NHP, the Challenger was stolen from the overflow of parking lot at the Main Street Station Casino. The car was housed in a red box tow trailer.
The vehicle was given back to the owner, who had plans to display the Challenger at the upcoming SEMA Car Show. According to NHP, the Challenger was custom-made and featured 1,000 horse power.
NHP described the suspect as a heavy-set male, goatee and under six-feet tall. He was last seen wearing a red, #32 BARLOW San Francisco 49ers jersey with khaki shorts. He was spotted getting on an RTC bus on Maryland Parkway near the Boulevard Mall.
A photo of the suspect was obtained by NHP from security footage at The Plaza Casino, while the suspect was in another stolen vehicle. Troopers were able to recover the stolen truck on Thursday morning.
The suspect is facing aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a public officer, felony eluding, possession of a stolen vehicle and burglary charges, according to NHP.
Anyone with any information was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or NHP at 702-486-4100. All calls will remain anonymous.
