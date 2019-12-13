LEE CANYON (FOX5) -- With Mt. Charleston about to enter its peak season, Nevada Highway Patrol is reminding valley residents to be careful when driving towards the mountain.
NHP said road conditions can change rapidly on Mt. Charleston and that "just because the speed limit is 55 mph doesn't mean you should do 55 mph."
Troopers claimed that one accident in November was caused by a Cadillac speeding in snowy conditions while driving on State Route 156.
On Nov. 28, NHP troopers were conducting a checkpoint around 3:25 p.m. for chain restrictions that were in place because of snowy conditions on the mountain. This was the first significant snow storm on Mt. Charleston for the season.
According to NHP, troopers were standing next to two patrol vehicles when the driver of a Cadillac Escalade was speeding down the mountain and lost control of the vehicle. The Cadillac slid for about 400 feet before crashing into one of the NHP patrol trucks.
Two troopers were seen running for cover in body camera footage released by NHP on Dec. 13. One trooper who was already in his vehicle drove forward to avoid the collision.
NHP said there were six people inside the Cadillac, including three children and three adults. All were taken to University Medical Center Trauma with injuries ranging from minor to serious.
As NHP investigated the accident, it was determined that the Cadillac was traveling 60 mph in a 55 mph zone. There was also approximately three inches of fresh snow on the roadway, according to NHP.
The driver was given a citation for driving too fast for weather conditions.
"Our troopers came very close to be seriously injured or killed by a careless driver," NHP said in a release. "If you’re planning on visiting the mountain this winter break, leave early to secure a legal parking spot and go on the [Mt. Charleston] website to check weather and road conditions."
To secure a parking spot on Mt. Charleston, click here.
(1) comment
Hopefully that family - baby and all - were left to walk the rest if the way. Absolute morons.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.