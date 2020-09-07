LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Delays are already being seen on the roads as travelers leave the Las Vegas Valley after the Labor Day weekend.
Nevada Highway Patrol reported a 12-mile backup on I-15 southbound around 10:45 a.m. Monday from Primm to Jean. NHP warned that the traffic will continue to build as the day goes on.
By 1:30 p.m., the traffic built up to a 22-mile backup, NHP reported. NHP anticipated that traffic could be stop-and-go until 9 p.m.
#trafficupdate Traffic continues to build. We are looking at stop and go traffic from Primm to almost Sloan. That’s about 22 miles of red on the map. We anticipate traffic to build and finally begin easing up around 9-10pm. That is historically what we see every holiday. #nhp pic.twitter.com/UIGrBe0u30— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) September 7, 2020
The traffic created about a 7-mile backup by 9 a.m. Monday. Historically, I-15 southbound sees major delays following holiday weekends as travelers leave the Las Vegas Valley.
#trafficalert We are already seeing a 12 mile back up from Primm to Jean. The traffic will continue to build as the day progresses. Be patient, if you have vehicle issues while sitting in traffic call *NHP and we will dispatch Troopers to assist you. #drivesafe #nhpsocomm pic.twitter.com/IVPPYSseW6— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) September 7, 2020
So apparently this persons time is more valuable then everyone else’s because he was pulled over for using the shoulder as a travel lane. Looking at the plate we can’t say we are surprised. Troopers are on the road down in Primm to prevent as much of this as we can. #signhere🖊 pic.twitter.com/0F6fqLqaWO— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) September 7, 2020
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
