VANCOUVER, B.C. (FOX5) -- The National Hockey League announced on Thursday enhancements to video review and coaches challenges that would go into effect next season.
The rule changes were approved by NHL general managers at meeting on June 20 after gaining approval from the Board of Governors in Las Vegas, the league said in a press release. The changes were also approved by the NHL-NHL Players' Association Competition Committee in Toronto on June 11.
The new freedoms come at a price.
"The increased use of video replay is something that we've considered and discussed over time, and at this point in time, we think it was the appropriate response to what we were seeing coupled with what we believe is our ability to do it," NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said. "Every time you decide you are going to increase the use of technology of video there are, and the managers will tell you we've said this repeatedly, unintended consequences. We think the things that we're covering are a logical next step that we think we can implement."
According to the NHL, there will be multiple changes on coach's challenges, including adding a third category to allow coaches to challenge missed stoppages of play in the offensive zone that lead to goals. Coaches were already permitted to challenge for a goalie interference and offside.
On the downside, the first challenge that proves unsuccessful will result in a minor penalty. A second unsuccessful challenge in the same game would result in a double minor.
Allowing stoppages in play to be reviewed comes after San Jose won Game 3 of the Western Conference final when officials missed a hand pass immediately before Erik Karlsson scored in overtime. Under the new rule, the play would have been reviewed automatically because all plays are reviewed in the final minute of a game and overtime.
Under the new category, coaches will be able to challenge plays that may involve pucks that hit off the protective spectator netting, are illegally high-sticked to a teammate in the OZ, hand passes and pucks that have gone out of play but are touched in the OZ, the NHL reported.
Coaches challenges will no longer be limited based on availability of a timeout, the league said. Any following failed challenge will result in a double minor for delay of game.
Under the old rules, a minor penalty for delay of game was assessed on for a failed challenge for offside.
"We're not talking about discretionary calls, we're not talking about missed penalties," NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said. "It's really just black-and-white calls that video can conclusively determine that there was a missed stoppage and it resulted in a goal."
The NHL said it would also begin allowing the on-ice referees to review their on work on major penalties (non-fighting majors), match penalties and double minors for high sticking.
"For major and match penalties, the referee who made the call will be required to review it using the monitor or tablet at the scorer's table," the NHL said. "He will have the discretion to either confirm his call or reduce it to a minor penalty. He will not be able to rescind the penalty call altogether."
For double-minor high-sticking penalties, referees who make the call will be able to review it at the scorer's table, according to the NHL. If, upon review, the video shows the offending stick was not from the player being penalized, the referee will be able to rescind the call.
Allowing officials to review major penalties would have had the potential to change the complexion of Game 7 in a first-round series between Vegas and San Jose.
With Vegas leading 3-0, Golden Knights forward Cody Eakin was assessed a major penalty for a hit on San Jose's Joe Pavelski, which the league later told the Golden Knights was not the right call. The Sharks scored four times on the ensuing major penalty and won 5-4 in overtime.
In that instance, the referee could have reviewed the call and determined whether to reduce the penalty to a two-minute minor.
Commissioner Bettman said there were four instances of "friendly fire" double-minor high-sticking penalties during the 2018-19 season, the NHL said.
"The primary intention there obviously is the friendly fire-type offenses where perhaps a player's own stick or his teammate's stick causes the injury to the head," Deputy Commissioner Daly said.
The NHL released breakdown of the approved rule changes, which can be viewed here.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.