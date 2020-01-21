LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The NFL on Tuesday announced the schedule for the 2020 Draft in Las Vegas:
Thursday, April 23
• Draft Experience at the Caesars Forum: Noon to 9:30 p.m.
• Live from the NFL Red Carpet: 2:15 to 3:30 p.m.
• Prospect Processional: 3:30 to 4 p.m.
• NFL Draft from the Main Stage: 5 to 8 p.m.
• Headliner Performance: 8:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Friday, April 24
• Draft Experience at the Caesars Forum: Noon to 10 p.m.
• NFL Draft from the Main Stage: 4 to 8 p.m.
• Headliner Performance: 8:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 25
• Draft Experience at the Caesars Forum: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• NFL Draft from the Main Stage: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Headliner Performance: 5 to 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.