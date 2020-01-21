LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The NFL on Tuesday announced the schedule for the 2020 Draft in Las Vegas:

Thursday, April 23

• Draft Experience at the Caesars Forum: Noon to 9:30 p.m.

• Live from the NFL Red Carpet: 2:15 to 3:30 p.m.

• Prospect Processional: 3:30 to 4 p.m.

• NFL Draft from the Main Stage: 5 to 8 p.m.

• Headliner Performance: 8:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Friday, April 24

• Draft Experience at the Caesars Forum: Noon to 10 p.m.

• NFL Draft from the Main Stage: 4 to 8 p.m.

• Headliner Performance: 8:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 25

• Draft Experience at the Caesars Forum: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• NFL Draft from the Main Stage: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Headliner Performance: 5 to 6 p.m.