NFL Draft Main Stage rendering

A rendering of the NFL Draft's Main Stage in Las Vegas. (NFL)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The NFL on Tuesday announced the schedule for the 2020 Draft in Las Vegas:

Thursday, April 23

• Draft Experience at the Caesars Forum: Noon to 9:30 p.m.

• Live from the NFL Red Carpet: 2:15 to 3:30 p.m.

• Prospect Processional: 3:30 to 4 p.m.

• NFL Draft from the Main Stage: 5 to 8 p.m.

• Headliner Performance: 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. 

Friday, April 24

• Draft Experience at the Caesars Forum: Noon to 10 p.m.

• NFL Draft from the Main Stage: 4 to 8 p.m.

• Headliner Performance: 8:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 25

• Draft Experience at the Caesars Forum: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• NFL Draft from the Main Stage: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Headliner Performance: 5 to 6 p.m.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.