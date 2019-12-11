HOOVER DAM (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Transportation said it installed a new "Welcome to Nevada" sign along Interstate-11 near the Hoover Dam Bridge.
The signage cost NDOT approximately $396,000, according to the department. The new welcome sign is nearly 20-feet tall and eight-feet wide. NDOT said the sign is made out of concrete and has an art-deco style.
"Aesthetically engaging monuments like the new 'Welcome to Nevada' sign showcase the state’s unique heritage and identity," said NDOT spokesman Tony Illia. "It also makes a significant first impression, stimulating tourism and attracting visitors while cultivating civic pride."
The new welcome sign was announced in November.
NDOT said the right travel lane on U.S. 93 will remain closed for about a quarter-mile on northbound through Dec. 20 as crews work to install lighting components.
Work will continue from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, Monday through Friday. NDOT advised motorists to use caution while traveling through the work zone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.