LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Transportation has announced that it is installing a new "Welcome to Nevada" sign along northbound Interstate 11 at the Arizona border.
The $396,090 sign is nearly 20 feet tall by 8 feet wide and is constructed from materials such as stainless steel and concrete, according to a news release.
As part of the construction, the right travel lane along Interstate 11 will be closed for a quarter-mile northbound from the U.S. Highway 93 from Nov. 18 through Jan. 5, 2020. However, construction will be suspended Nov. 22-Dec. 2 for the holidays.
Work on the sign will occur from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily Monday through Friday. NDOT is advising motorists to use caution while traveling through the work zone.
THREE HUNDRED NINETY-SIX THOUSAND DOLLARS for a friggin' sign...????
