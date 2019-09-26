NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Southern Nevada resident won more than $900,000 at the Aliante Casino while playing on IGT's Wheel of Fortune slots.

Clint, a new resident of the region, stopped at the casino to watch a movie on Sept. 21, a release from Boyd Gaming said.

After the movie, Clint put in $20 into the 25-cent machine and played a $1.25 spin. He ended up winning a $935,176 jackpot.

(1) comment

Steven
Steven

His name on the check looks like a vulgarity.

Report Add Reply

