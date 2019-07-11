LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A local commercial land development company said a 17-acre shopping center would be opening next to the Boulevard Mall on Maryland Parkway.
Remington Nevada announced The Boulevard Plaza project on July 10. The new shopping center would be located at the coroner of Maryland Parkway and Desert Inn Road.
Construction is expected to begin in summer of 2020, with completion scheduled for summer 2021, Remington said.
BIG NEWS! We're pleased to announce our newest project, The Boulevard Plaza. The 17-acre project will involve the redevelopment of the former Sears location and the building of 4 new retail pads and adjacent in-line shops. Contact us for more info: https://t.co/8fdhcHlnMz pic.twitter.com/wF7Sj3Io4L— Remington Nevada (@RemingtonNV) July 10, 2019
"There has not been any ground-up retail development in this area for quite some time," said David DelZotto, Remington Nevada founder and Chief Executive Officer. "We know that this location holds a lot of potential with recent statistics revealing that it sees about 90,000 vehicles per day. Given our strategic proximity to the strip, UNLV, and Las Vegas Convention Center, we are hopeful that this redevelopment will serve as an economic catalyst for the central Las Vegas community."
The company said it would build several stores "from the ground up," and the new shopping center will include four stores along Maryland Parkway and in-line shops next to the former Sears building.
Remington did not disclose what its plans were for the former Sears location.
