LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A new resort could be coming to west Henderson.
The Henderson City Council will consider selling just under nine acres of land at Las Vegas Boulevard and St. Rose Parkway to Marnell Gaming Management, according to city council documents. Marnell Gaming said it wants to buy the land in hopes of building a resort "for the purpose of developing, constructing, and operating a resort hotel with nonrestricted gaming and other related amenities."
The land up for sale is just north of M Resort.
City council documents cited the proximity of the land to I-15 as an ideal location for a resort. The land was valued at over $6.5 million, but the city would sell the land at less than the appraised value.
Marnell Gaming estimates the property would create at least 100 full-time jobs.
A request for comment from Marnell Gaming was not immediately returned Wednesday. The item is up for consideration during the council's Dec. 15 meeting.
