On the heels of a teacher strike averted, the Clark County School District, teachers and parents are turning their eyes to another big problem in the classroom: overcrowding.
Nevada schools have the largest average class sizes in the country. On Thursday the state published a new report about the problem.
“We can't put one more kid in a classroom,” CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara said at a press conference Wednesday. “We have the largest class sizes. I’m excited to work with our governor and leadership to find ways to address the class sizes.”
One parent said she just learned at her son’s open house that there are 41 students in his class. Kids can’t walk around without tripping over one another. And there aren’t enough tables so some students have to work on their laps.
“One of the number one issues for parents is class size,” parent Rebecca Garcia said.
Garcia said it’s a problem that isn’t going to solve itself. Some classrooms in Clark County have 30, 40, even 50 students and just one teacher.
“Kids were sharing a seat,” teacher Dan Price said before the school year started. “If they all showed up, there's not enough chairs for them.”
“When was the last time you tried to herd, let alone teach 40 13-year-olds,” Garcia said. “I’m a mom of four and that sounds exhausting to me.”
The Department of Education put out a new report taking a close look at class ratios across the state and what’s causing the problem.
“This has occurred year after year, they found we're not meeting the standard for class sizes,” Garcia said.
In the report, CCSD told the state its biggest hurdles are facility limitations, hiring difficulty and funding limitations.
“Education is hard enough,” Garcia said. “When you don't have space, enough materials, enough desks, it just makes it even more difficult.”
The report goes on to state even if CCSD was able to hire the number of teachers it needs, there wouldn’t be the funding to cover those salaries and additional classroom resources.
“So it's not just one thing but all of it ties back to whether or not Nevada is willing to invest adequate money into our education system,” Garcia said.
Garcia hopes momentum from recent rallies will motivate teachers and parents to continue pushing for change in the classrooms.
“I think we've seen in the last two weeks that our community wants a quality education for kids, but that requires the state to step up” she said.
The state report focused on class size ratios for elementary schools from January through March of 2019. In Clark County, that number was around 20 students per teacher. To read the full report click here.
