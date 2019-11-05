LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two new parking garages near the Smith Center are complete.
The garages, owned and operated by the City of Las Vegas will serve the Symphony Park neighborhood and provide Smith Center guests with covered parking options, according to a Smith Center news release.
The cost to park, effective immediately, will be $5 at all three city-owned garages near the Smith Center: City Hall, 500 S. Main St.; City Parkway, to the east of the Smith Center; and Promenade, to the west.
