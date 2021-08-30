LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A family from New Orleans is stuck in Las Vegas after Hurricane Ida hit their hometown.
Fourteen members of the Mitchell family arrived on Thursday to celebrate two birthdays, but what started as an exciting weekend is ending in worry.
“Thursday, Friday morning, I was having a good time. I ain’t ever have a good time ever since,” Grayland Mitchell said.
Mitchell said their original flight was scheduled for Sunday, but his family tried to leave Saturday after hearing that Hurricane Ida was gearing up to hit their hometown.
“Got up Saturday, cancelled that flight. Sunday, they cancelled that flight. Monday, that flight was cancelled, and Tuesday, the flight was cancelled.”
While most people would want to stay out of the destruction and flood water, Mitchell said his family is desperate to get out, even though they are not sure what damage they may be going home to.
Many of his family members left town to avoid the hurricane, and any remaining friends or family cannot access his home to check on it due to damaged and closed streets.
“I don’t even care if we don’t have a home to go to. We just need to be home. It’s better to be home than be 1,200 miles away," he said.
He said extending hotel rooms for 14 people each night is adding up. They’re now running out of hope and options.
“Now, you gotta go to three people sharing a plate because everything is high. We maxed out our credit cards and everything. We just can’t do it.”
Mitchell said his family cannot rent a car because businesses are sold out and many of the interstates are flooded or closed.
They spent more than a year saving up money for this trip and are nearly completely out of funds, he said.
The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with expenses while they’re stranded in Las Vegas. To donate, click here.
