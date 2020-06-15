LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A new LGBT bar-lounge opened recently in the Arts District in downtown Las Vegas.
The Garden, at 1017 S. First Street, is currently open Thursdays through Sundays from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m.
The new concept is from Eduardo Cordova, who said in a written statement it was a longtime dream to create something for the LGBT community in Las Vegas.
The bar features mid-century modern design, craft cocktails and a small bites and desserts menu.
Due to pandemic regulations, the bar is operating on a limited capacity and say they are following CDC guidelines. There is a $40 minimum per person to limited seating and a 90 minute reservation time.
For more information, reservations and menu, visit The Garden's website.
