LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- As the new year rolls in, a wave of new laws are set to begin both locally and federally.
Dozens of new laws enacted by legislature last year will take effect Jan. 1 or in part.
California's Consumer Privacy Act: Since California is home to several tech giants, its new privacy law will regulate data collection from consumers. It requires companies to comply with new privacy and transparency standards.
AB291 (Red Flag Law): Allows law enforcement to temporarily seize firearms if someone is displaying high-risk behavior. Family members may ask a judge to bar someone access to guns if they're a danger to themselves or others.
SB197: Prohibits the importation and sale of cosmetics tested on animals.
SB166: Ensures equal pay for equal work based on gender. This new law sets penalties for employers. Employees may now be awarded two years of back pay if discriminated against. Employers have 30 days to assess fines before penalized.
AB132: Employers will no longer be allowed to deny employment to prospective employees if they test positive for marijuana. Exceptions include: firefighters, EMTs, any employee that operates a motor vehicle, or any employee that could affect the safety of others.
SB236: E-cigarettes will be taxed 30%. Money raised from this tax increase will go towards vaping prevention programs. Anyone who sells, distributes, or offers tobacco products to minors will be fined.
The Nevada Clean Indoor Air Act: No longer allows any vaping products or e-cigarettes anywhere smoking isn't allowed.
SB312: Employers now required to offer paid sick leave to each employee, for companies with at least 50 employees.
AB345: Voters will not be able to sign up to register to vote on Election Day. The law also automatically registers anyone to vote who renews their license.
