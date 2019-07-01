LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Legislature passed nearly 700 laws and resolutions during the 2019 session, and many of those new laws take effect today.
Here are some of the big ones:
Assembly Bill 431: Thousands of convicted felons will now be allowed to vote
Nearly 80,000 people with a felony conviction that bars them from voting will now have their right to vote restored. Going forward, anyone released from prison will be allowed to vote as well.
Assembly Bill 192: Marijuana possession convictions
Anyone convicted of possessing of less than an ounce of marijuana in the past can now ask a court to seal that conviction so it doesn't appear on their record anymore.
Assembly Bill 142: Statute of limitations for sexual assault with DNA evidence abolished
In the past, prosecutors could only bring sexual assault charges within 20 years of when the sexual assault was reportedly. With the passing of Assembly Bill 142, that statute of limitation no longer exists if the suspect can be identified using DNA evidence.
Assembly Bill 221: Minimum age to work as a licensed gaming employee
A person no longer has to be 21 years old to work for a gaming equipment company. Eighteen-year-olds can now work as licensed gaming employees for gaming manufacturers and distributors. The new law also applies to 16-year-olds who have been emancipated by a court.
Click here for a full list of the law and resolutions passed during the 2019 legislative session.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.