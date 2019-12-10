LAS VEGAS (FOX5)--The Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture Act, PACT Act, makes animal cruelty a felony now.
President Donald Trump signed the bill into law November 25.
"Previously under federal law, only distribution of animal crutch videos was illegal. And this greatly expands the definition of what illegal acts are as far as animal abuse goes under the federal law," Camp Bow Wow Summerlin owner and lawyer, Casey Gish said.
The initial law made the creation and distribution of animal crushing videos illegal.
Under the new PACT Act:
Animal crushing is defined as conduct in which one or more living non-human mammals, birds, reptiles, or amphibians is purposely crushed, burned, drowned, suffocated, impaled, or otherwise subjected to serious bodily injury.
"This gives a whole another level of protection to animals and a whole additional set of prosecutors at the federal level that can go after animal abusers," Gish said.
Metro animal cruelty detectives say the new law allows Metro to partner with federal agents and prosecute people with higher penalties than current state law allows.
"Any time a spotlight is being put on any specific problem we are able to get tips that generate leads that lead to arrests prosecutions and incarcerations. The more people believe there is a chance to go to jail, the more unlikely they are to commit this type of crime," Metro Animal Cruelty Detective Robert Siegal said.
On average they receive about 15-25 animal cruelty cases from animal control each month.
They hope this new law will bring that number down.
Nevada currently has some of the strictest animal cruelty laws.
The PACT Act will just set a minimum standard that states prosecutors can't go below to prosecute animal abusers.
"States can no longer go below what the federal protection requires but they are certainly free to go above and provide additional protections," Gish said.
Vegas Pet Rescue Project Foster, Rachel Levy, has taken in a number of abused dogs and animals.
She sees the issue in the valley and hopes this new law will reduce it.
"It makes me really happy that there will be something that will protect these animals because they don’t really have a voice to speak for themselves," Levy said.
Metro advises anyone that sees animal cruelty, animal fighting, or animal torture to report it or call Crimestoppers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.