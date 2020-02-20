BOULDER CITY (FOX5) -- The $1.4 billion dollar Low Lake Level Pumping station at Lake Mead that began construction in 2015 is almost finished.
The Southern Nevada Water Authority is set to begin testing the pumps this week. The project includes 34 pumps that need to be tested individually to ensure they’re working properly.
“At this point in the project, we are just about nearing completion," Spokesperson for Southern Nevada Water Authority Bronson Mack said Thursday. "The crew here is getting ready to start testing these pumps."
Earlier this month, a massive surge tank made a 500 mile journey to Lake Mead and was set in place shortly after its arrival.
“The surge tank that was delivered here recently has been set in place. It has been pressure tested and it is now ready to accompany the pump test that are going to occur over the next week or so,” Mack said.
The project started in 2015 in response to declining water levels at Lake Mead which have fallen 130 feet since the year 2000.
The Low Lake Level Pumping Station will make sure the water authority will be able to draw water from the lake even if water levels continue to drop.
“When you consider the investment that southern Nevada has made of 1.4 billion dollars just to ensure that we can have access to our existing water supply, this project is of paramount importance for the future of southern Nevada going forward,” Mack said.
Project completion is scheduled for April 2020.
