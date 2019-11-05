LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A new hybrid school is allowing Clark County School District high school dropouts complete their education and get their diploma for free.
Acceleration Academy is a new online blended learning educational system that opened in September.
Graduation candidates do online learning at their own pace.
"One of the basis of why our school was contracted by CCSD to help with those dropouts is so they can get a better job," district director Randy Rangel said.
The curriculum is all computer based. Students must complete 12 hours of school work at home and 12 hours of school work in the classroom.
"Everything is done online. For students that might get bored in a traditional setting or its just not for them this school would help with those students," Rangel said.
If students get stuck or have issues understanding a lesson, content coaches are on hand to help.
"Makes me feel like I have more freedom and I work better like that. I think it's more relaxed," sophomore student Lyanet Rojas said.
Rojas was ditching class and having issues in the classroom. Acceleration Academies helped her focus.
"I show up more here. I feel like I'm more comfortable, because its not like a normal school environment," Rojas said.
For other students the lessons go beyond the classwork.
"It helped me because it made me think about school different," sophomore Elijah Wolfson said. "It helped me understand that its not always hard and stressful in school."
The school is free and funded through CCSD's general budget.
Students must get approval from their principal and the district before applying.
