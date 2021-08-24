LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- If you're looking for something spooky and fun to do with the family, a new paranormal walking tour is coming to Boulder City.
The "Haunted Boulder City" Ghost & UFO tour lasts one hour and covers a 0.5 mile loop in downtown Boulder City. According to a release, the stroll will feature stories about ghosts of men who died building the Hoover Dam, a spirit dog that haunts the streets, Area 51 and much more.
Tickets are $19.95 for adults and $12.95 for ages 12 and under. More information, including a link to purchase tickets, can be found at hauntedbouldercity.com.
