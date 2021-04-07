LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- This June, The 2021 Nightclub & Bar Show is coming to Vegas. New this year, the expo is launching an "Employment Zone."
Organizers for the event said owners and operators of local businesses said re-staffing is one of the toughest challenges they face right now.
The new Employment Zone will encourage hospitality professionals to talk about open positions in the area. They will also be giving free advice on career skills like resume writing and interview techniques.
The expo will be hosted at the Las Vegas Convention Center June 28 - 30.
For information on how to register for the expo, go to https://www.ncbshow.com/
