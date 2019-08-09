LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Construction crews are rushing to finish the final touches on the brand new James Madison Ullom Elementary School.
At a ribbon cutting ceremony Monday afternoon, crews were trying to finish the sidewalk, parking lot and surrounding streets.
School administrators said those projects will be done by Monday when students arrive for class.
Construction on the inside of the school is completed for the most part.
The construction company in charge of the project says the school playground will not be finished for another four to six weeks.
“The play ground was kind of a change throughout the process and so now that it’s finalized, we’re going to put it in,” said Senior Vice President of Sletten Construction Dane Carter.
In order to keep students occupied during recess and lunch, school administrators said students will get their exercise indoors hula-hooping and dancing.
“We know how to make that happen. We did it last year and we’ll just do it again for six more weeks this year,” said J.M. Ullom Principal Marcell Farnsworth.
Construction on the school started in July 2018. Administrators said the old facility was built in 1962 and was constantly in need of repairs.
“When the HVAC went down, sometimes they could not buy a part. They had to make a part to fix it because the system was so old,” said Farnsworth.
Crews will work over the weekend and in overlapping shifts to finish the parking lot, perimeter sidewalk and surrounding street by Monday.
