LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- New technology is being rolled out on the Las Vegas Strip to help not only keep weapons out of casinos, but also to keep the community safe.
Evolv technology introduced new screening software at Brooklyn Bowl that uses magnetic field sensors as well as artificial intelligence to look for weapons. The technology can screen up to 3,600 people per hour, or one person each second. The business said it hopes to replace metal detectors.
"With this system, you just walk straight through," Evolv technology spokesperson Mike Ellenbogen said. "It's a better visitor experience. When you go into a venue, you're in a safer environment."
The company said other Las Vegas venues and properties are in talks to bring in the device.
