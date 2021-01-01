LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada's first Black state senator Joe Neal died late Thursday night, according to a statement from his family.
According to Neal's daughter, Sen. Dina Neal, D-North Las Vegas, Neal died at 10:25 p.m. Dec. 31 at St. Rose Siena Hospital. He was 85.
"My Dad, after a long-fought battle, succumbed to an illness," Sen. Dina Neal said in a statement. "He passed away at 10:25 tonight at Dignity Health, Siena Campus, in Henderson, (where) he received the best care, surrounded by family."
Joe Neal's former campaign manager Andrew Barbano said in a statement that Neal had been sick over the past several weeks.
Multiple Nevada politicians and officials expressed their condolences Friday.
Tough way to start the year, with the loss of a legend. RIP Joe Neal, and condolences to Dina and the whole family.— Ben Kieckhefer (@Ben_Kieckhefer) January 1, 2021
RIP to the Westside Slugger, Senator Joe Neal. Thank you for all you did for our community and fighting for equality and justice. Our prayers go out to my friend Sen Dina Neal & her family. #JoeNeal https://t.co/r6RPHzam1U— Councilman Cedric Crear (@CouncilmanCrear) January 1, 2021
