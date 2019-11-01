LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevadans are helping firefighters fight the Kincade Fire in Northern California, the largest of numerous wildfires raging throughout the state.
Most of the 182 people are inmates from correctional facilities across the state, including the women's correctional facility in Jean. Nevada Division of Forestry officials and other Nevada Department of Corrections officials are assisting with the response.
The fire, which has raged since last Wednesday, has burned 70,000 acres and required the evacuation of 200,000 people at one point.
"The crews have been working 24 hour shifts. So we're on day eight," said August Isernhagen with the Nevada Division of Forestry.
Inmate firefighters battle the Kincade Fire in unincorporated Sonoma County, Calif., near Geyservillle on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. About 90,000 residents were ordered to evacuate as extreme winds predicted for Sunday morning threaten to rapidly spread the blaze.
Flames from the Kincade Fire consume Soda Rock Winery in Healdsburg, California, on Sunday, October 27, 2019. California is in a state of emergency as wildfires rage through communities, leaving thousands displaced from their homes and searching for a safe place to stay.
Flames from a backfire, lit by firefighters to slow the spread of the Kincade Fire, burn a hillside in unincorporated Sonoma County, Calif., near Geyservillle on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. Authorities are fighting a Northern California blaze that forced evacuation orders and warnings for nearly all of Sonoma County stretching to the coast, with forecasts of strong winds prompting officials to start cutting electricity for millions of people in an effort to prevent more fires.
The Kincade Fire broke out Wednesday night in Northern California's Sonoma County. It raced through canyons and crossed highways in the wine country within hours, scorching 16,000 acres by early Friday.
Sodhi Singh, right, and Navneet Singh close up their Chevron station shortly after losing power in Healdsburg, Calif., on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. A Northern California blaze forced evacuation orders and warnings for nearly all of Sonoma County stretching to the coast, with forecasts of strong winds prompting officials to start cutting electricity for millions of people in an effort to prevent more fires.
Flames from a backfire, lit by firefighters to stop the Saddleridge Fire from spreading, burn a hillside in Newhall, Calif., on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. An aggressive wildfire in Southern California seared its way through dry vegetation Friday and spread quickly, destroying dozens of homes as tens of thousands of residents scrambled to get out of its way, authorities said.
“Four crews -- they actually worked a 48-hour shift," he said, when crews fought flames to protect homes, structures and even wineries.
The inmate firefighting crews come from minimum security facilities and are given the chance to train as a firefighter, depending on the crime committed and behavior.
Crews can earn some money, receive time credited towards their release, and can even obtain a job as a firefighter after they are finished serving time.
"They want to help people, [learn] a profession. Then, when they get out, they can carry forward with them,” Isernhagen said.
There are ten jobs open for supervisors of these inmate firefighting crews across the state. Isernhagen said applicants can look forward to training people to learn new life skills, save lives and protect the environment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.