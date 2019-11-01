Women from the Jean Conservation Camp facility are helping battle the Kincade Fire in California.

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevadans are helping firefighters fight the Kincade Fire in Northern California, the largest of numerous wildfires raging throughout the state. 

Most of the 182 people are inmates from correctional facilities across the state, including the women's correctional facility in Jean. Nevada Division of Forestry officials and other Nevada Department of Corrections officials are assisting with the response. 

The fire, which has raged since last Wednesday, has burned 70,000 acres and required the evacuation of 200,000 people at one point. 

"The crews have been working 24 hour shifts. So we're on day eight," said August Isernhagen with the Nevada Division of Forestry. 

“Four crews -- they actually worked a 48-hour shift," he said, when crews fought flames to protect homes, structures and even wineries.

The inmate firefighting crews come from minimum security facilities and are given the chance to train as a firefighter, depending on the crime committed and behavior.  

Crews can earn some money, receive time credited towards their release, and can even obtain a job as a firefighter after they are finished serving time. 

"They want to help people, [learn] a profession. Then, when they get out, they can carry forward with them,”  Isernhagen said. 

There are ten jobs open for supervisors of these inmate firefighting crews across the state. Isernhagen said applicants can look forward to training people to learn new life skills, save lives and protect the environment.

